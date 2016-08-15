CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 (Reuters) -
* CSP Inc files for non-timely 10-Q
* In "closing process" for quarter, became aware of 2 errors as a result of review of German subsidiary's balance sheet reconciliations - SEC filing
* Found in investigation that certain accounts receivable entries were booked in error to work-in-process inventory
* Management'S investigation determined that net debit balance in unit's deferred revenue account was "erroneously" reclassified to accounts receivable
* Expect to file the Q3 quarterly report on or before august 22, 2016 Source - bit.ly/2bzH5LL
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.