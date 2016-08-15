CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 General Mills Inc
* CEO Kendall J. Powell's 2016 total compensation was $11 million versus $13.4 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
* Says CFO Donal L. Mulligan FY 2016 total compensation $3.9 million versus $4.7 million in FY 2015 Source - bit.ly/2b7idsL Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.