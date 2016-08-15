CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Cesca Therapeutics Inc
* Empery Asset Management, LP reports 5.43 pct passive stake in Cesca Therapeutics as of August 4, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2bl8rAM Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.