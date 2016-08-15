Aug 15 Compass Minerals International Inc
:
* Compass Minerals to acquire full ownership of leading
Brazilian specialty plant nutrition company
* Compass Minerals expects transaction to add $0.12 to $0.15
to full-year 2016 diluted earnings per share.
* Will assume approximately $150 million in U.S. Dollar
equivalent long-term debt, most of which will be retired during
Q4
* Expects to fund acquisition with new debt
* Purchase consideration for remaining 65 percent of
Produquímica is expected to range from $460 million to $480
million including debt
* Acquisition includes approximately $150 million of net
working capital.
