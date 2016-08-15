Aug 15 Soros Fund Management

* Soros fund management cuts share stake in mondelez international inc by 38.8 percent to 472,731 class a shares

* Soros fund management cuts share stake in paypal holdings inc by 40.4 percent to 817,413 shares

* Soros fund management cuts share stake in lions gate entertainment corp by 64.5 percent to 189,187 shares

* Soros fund management cuts share stake in kraft heinz co by 24.0 percent to 384,133 shares

* Change in holdings are as of june 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of march 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aWXNSz Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2aUZOvF