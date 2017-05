Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Panamanian Mid-Sized Banks Following Peer Review

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAN SALVADOR, May 19 (Fitch) Following its peer review of the Panamanian mid-sized banks, Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on the following entities: --Banco Aliado, S.A.; --Banco Panama, S.A. y Subsidiarias; --Banco Panameno de la Vivienda, S.A.; --Banesco, S.A. y Subsidiarias; --Caja de Ahorros; --Credicorp Bank, S.A.; --Multibank, Inc.; --Towerbank International, Inc. Fitch has published press releases for each of these banks,