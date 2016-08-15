CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 (Reuters) -
* U.S. SEC orders suspension of trading in the securities of Neuromama Ltd
* U.S. SEC says suspension of trading in securities of Neuromama because of concerns regarding accuracy and adequacy of information in the marketplace
* SEC says concerns regarding, among other things, identity of persons in control of Neuromama, potentially manipulative transactions in co's stock Source text : bit.ly/2biwKlK
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.