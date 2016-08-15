Aug 15 Stemcells Inc

* Respective boards of directors of stemcells and microbot have approved merger agreement - sec filing

* Following consummation of merger, former stockholders of microbot and certain advisors with respect to merger expected to own 95% of combined co

* Following consummation of merger, current stockholders of microbot expected to own 5% of combined co

* On august 15, 2016, co entered into an agreement and plan of merger and reorganization with microbot medical ltd

* Co will seek to amend its certificate of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of company's common stock, if necessary

* Will seek to amend its certificate of incorporation to change name of co to 'microbot medical inc.' or another name designated by microbot

* Merger agreement provides that board of directors of company will be designated by microbot