CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Stemcells Inc
* Respective boards of directors of stemcells and microbot have approved merger agreement - sec filing
* Following consummation of merger, former stockholders of microbot and certain advisors with respect to merger expected to own 95% of combined co
* Following consummation of merger, current stockholders of microbot expected to own 5% of combined co
* On august 15, 2016, co entered into an agreement and plan of merger and reorganization with microbot medical ltd
* Co will seek to amend its certificate of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of company's common stock, if necessary
* Will seek to amend its certificate of incorporation to change name of co to 'microbot medical inc.' or another name designated by microbot
* Merger agreement provides that board of directors of company will be designated by microbot Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bzLbUu) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.