CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Sorrento Therapeutics
* Scintilla will pay semnur an initial payment of $60 million, consisting of $40 million in cash and $20 million in shares of sorrento
* Scintilla pharmaceuticals,a subsidiary of sorrento therapeutics, inc., to acquire semnur pharmaceuticals
* Additional cash consideration of up to $140 million may be paid by scintilla to semnur upon achievement of certain milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.