UPDATE 1-India's first infrastructure investment trust dips on debut
* Performance of IRB InvIT closely watched for upcoming deals
Aug 16 VZ Holding AG :
* In the first half-year VZ Group's operating revenues grew 1.2 percent to 113.8 million Swiss francs ($117.15 million)
* H1 net profit at 40.4 million Swiss francs was 5.8 percent down compared to the same period last year
* CEO Matthias Reinhart expects the group to return to its growth path in the second half year Source text - bit.ly/2aZSzEH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9714 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Performance of IRB InvIT closely watched for upcoming deals
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT CLOSED THE PLACEMENT OF 2.86 PERCENT (13.4 MILLION SHARES) OF MERLIN PROPERTIES FOR 10.725 EUROS PER SHARE, A TOTAL OF 143.8 MILLION EUROS