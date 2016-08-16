BRIEF-CV Check reaffirms expectation for business to be cash flow positive in last quarter of 2017
* New Zealand wins significant new business with revenue anticipated to flow in FY18
Aug 16 Tecan Group AG :
* H1 sales of 235.3 million Swiss francs (H1 2015: 200.0 million Swiss francs)
* H1 order entry of 250.6 million Swiss francs (H1 2015: 220.1 million Swiss francs)
* H1 operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 37.9 million Swiss francs (H1 2015: 32.6 million Swiss francs)
* H1 net profit of 23.5 million Swiss francs(H1 2015 26.0 million Swiss francs)
* Outlook for full-year 2016 confirmed Source text - bit.ly/2aWXryt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
