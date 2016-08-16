Aug 16 Alk Abello A/S :

* Q2 total revenue 773 million Danish crowns ($116.5 million)(Reuters poll 688 million crowns)

* Q2 EBIT 119 million crowns (Reuters poll 88.6 million crowns)

* Updated guidance to reflect H1 2016 performance and a higher than expected order intake in Europe

* Guidance assumes 5-10 pct organic growth in base business in H2 2016 and a minor contribution from partnerships

* Free cash flow is now expected at 50-100 million crowns (previously better than in 2015)

* Full-year revenue in base business is now expected to grow organically by approximately 20 pct (previously: 15 pct)

* Full-year revenue is now projected to exceed 2.9 billion crowns

* Full-year EBITDA is now expected to exceed 600 million crowns before special items Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.6337 Danish crowns)