US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investor spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.83 pct, S&P 0.91 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Aug 15 Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority
* Extension of AlixPartners' contract to continue ongoing debt restructuring of utility through December 15, 2016
* Lisa Donahue will remain in her role as PREPA's Chief Restructuring Officer
* As part of contract extension agreement, AlixPartners will continue to assist PREPA in its transformation and debt restructuring
* With this new contract extension utility expects to obtain $32 million in recurring savings and $39 million in cash liquidity
* New extension elevates amount to $43.5 million under contract with AlixPartners since hired in september 2014 to lead PREPA restructuring process
CHICAGO, May 19 Chicago's cash-strapped public school system plans to seek up to $389 million in short-term loans to avoid closing schools early for the summer and to make required pension payments next month, the mayor's office disclosed on Friday.