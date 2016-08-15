Aug 15 Hca Holdings Inc

* Says unit hca inc entered into a joinder agreement for refinancing

* Says to refinance a portion of its existing senior secured term b-4 loan credit facility maturing on may 1, 2018 - sec filing

* Says entered into new $1.2 billion senior secured term b-7 loan credit facility maturing on february 15, 2024