CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Hca Holdings Inc
* Says unit hca inc entered into a joinder agreement for refinancing
* Says to refinance a portion of its existing senior secured term b-4 loan credit facility maturing on may 1, 2018 - sec filing
* Says entered into new $1.2 billion senior secured term b-7 loan credit facility maturing on february 15, 2024 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bzDY6S) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.