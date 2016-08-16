Aug 16 Oriflame Holding AG

* Q2 local currency sales increased by 17 pct and euro sales increased by 3 pct to 309.6 million euro (301).

* Q2 operating profit 30.8 million euro (21.7)

* Reuters poll: Oriflame Q2 sales were seen at 296 million eur, EBIT at 26.5 million

* Oriflame holding says year to date sales development is approximately 14 pct in local currency and development in q3 to date is approximately 12 pct in local currency

* Number of active consultants decreased by 5 pct to 2.9 million.