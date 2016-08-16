UPDATE 1-India's first infrastructure investment trust dips on debut
* Performance of IRB InvIT closely watched for upcoming deals
Aug 16 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Says portfolio company Enersize receives first larger customer payment from revenue sharing project in China
* Total expected income for Enersize during Bejing Opto Electronics contract period alone is estimated to exceed 1.2 million euros ($1.35 million)
* Cleantech Invest owns 44 pct in Enersize Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Performance of IRB InvIT closely watched for upcoming deals
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT CLOSED THE PLACEMENT OF 2.86 PERCENT (13.4 MILLION SHARES) OF MERLIN PROPERTIES FOR 10.725 EUROS PER SHARE, A TOTAL OF 143.8 MILLION EUROS