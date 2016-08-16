Aug 16 Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Says portfolio company Enersize receives first larger customer payment from revenue sharing project in China

* Total expected income for Enersize during Bejing Opto Electronics contract period alone is estimated to exceed 1.2 million euros ($1.35 million)

* Cleantech Invest owns 44 pct in Enersize