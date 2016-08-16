UPDATE 1-India's first infrastructure investment trust dips on debut
* Performance of IRB InvIT closely watched for upcoming deals
Aug 16 Harel Mallac & Co Ltd :
* HY ended June 2016 group loss before tax of 54.3 million rupees versus loss of 51.3 million rupees year ago
* HY group revenue of 2.17 billion rupees versus 2.11 billion rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2bdFnLc Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Performance of IRB InvIT closely watched for upcoming deals
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT CLOSED THE PLACEMENT OF 2.86 PERCENT (13.4 MILLION SHARES) OF MERLIN PROPERTIES FOR 10.725 EUROS PER SHARE, A TOTAL OF 143.8 MILLION EUROS