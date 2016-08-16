BRIEF-CV Check reaffirms expectation for business to be cash flow positive in last quarter of 2017
* New Zealand wins significant new business with revenue anticipated to flow in FY18
Aug 16 Acando AB :
* Q2 net sales 578 million Swedish crowns ($68.50 million) versus 566 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 62 million crowns versus 38 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4377 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 18 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday: