BRIEF-SHL Telemedicine: response from major shareholder with respect to AGM's resolution
* RECEIVED A RESPONSE FROM CAI MENGKE, MAJOR SHAREHOLDER OF COMPANY, WITH RESPECT TO RESOLUTION OF AGM OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD MAY 11TH, 2017
Aug 16 Nexstim Oyj :
* Updates strategy and future outlook
* Targeting total annual savings of 2.3 million euros ($2.58 million)
* Will streamline organisation both in US and Finland
* Estimates that its net sales will decrease during financial year 2016
Loss for financial year 2016 is expected to be less than for financial year 2015
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* INTEGRATION OF CLINIQUE DES TILLEULS IN SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK