* Half-Year report

* Says H1 revenue was 368.1 mln Georgian lari (up 2.2 pct y-o-y)

* Says H1 EPS was 4.57 Georgian lari($1.94 per share/1.46 stg per share), up 31.7 pct year-on-year

* Says H1 profit was 198.3 mln Georgian Lari ($84.7 mln/ 63.2 mln stg), up 47.6 pct year-on-year

* Says H1 NIM was 7.5 pct (down 30 basis points y-o-y)

* Says H1 cost to income ratio stood at 38.0 pct (36.2 pct in H1 2015)

* Says book value per share was 51.46 georgian lari, up 23.3 pct year-on-year

* Says total assets increased to 10.3 mln georgian lari, up 10.1 pct year-on-year

* Says Q2 profit was Georgian lari 111.2 mln ($47.5mln/ 35.4 mln stg), up 54.4 pct year-on-year

* Says Q2 2016 earnings per share ("eps") were 2.46 Georgian lari ($1.05 per share/0.78 stg per share), up 33.7 pct year-on-year

* Says total equity attributable to shareholders of 1.97 bln Georgian lari, up 23.4 pct y-o-y

* Says as of Aug. 12 2016, 253.1 mln Georgian lari cash and cash equivalents

* Says H1 loan yield was 14.3 pct (down 30 bps y-o-y)

* Says H1 cost of risk ratio stood at 2.1 pct (2.9 pct in 1h15)

* Says H1 ROAA was 3.2 pct (2.9 pct in 1h15)

* Says H1 ROAE was 21.7 pct (19.3 pct in 1h15)