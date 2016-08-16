UPDATE 4-Qualcomm ups ante in fight with Apple, sues four Taiwanese suppliers
* Foxconn, three other Taiwanese suppliers named in complaint
Aug 16 Alma Media Oyj :
* Says to acquire Uusi Suomi, a news and blog service that specialises in social dialogue
* Acquisition is estimated to be finalised on September 1, 2016
* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Foxconn, three other Taiwanese suppliers named in complaint
* Says Essel Home Loans has signed a deal for FinnOne Neo Cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: