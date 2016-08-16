UPDATE 4-Qualcomm ups ante in fight with Apple, sues four Taiwanese suppliers
* Foxconn, three other Taiwanese suppliers named in complaint
Aug 16 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime (Økokrim) drops the corruption case against Kongsberg Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Foxconn, three other Taiwanese suppliers named in complaint
* Says Essel Home Loans has signed a deal for FinnOne Neo Cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: