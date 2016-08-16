BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
Aug 16 Eurosnack SA :
* Q2 revenue 3.7 million zlotys versus 3.0 million zlotys ($791,600) year ago
* Q2 net loss 12,685 zlotys versus profit of 31,642 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7899 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.