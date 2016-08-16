UPDATE 4-Qualcomm ups ante in fight with Apple, sues four Taiwanese suppliers
* Foxconn, three other Taiwanese suppliers named in complaint
Aug 16 EC2 SA :
* Q2 revenue 716,768 zlotys ($189,386) versus 1.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Maintains its FY 2016-2017 financial forecast
* Q2 net loss of 312,044 zlotys versus profit of 321,064 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: [ID:nEB1698099 Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7847 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Foxconn, three other Taiwanese suppliers named in complaint
* Says Essel Home Loans has signed a deal for FinnOne Neo Cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: