Aug 16 Sunedison Inc
* Got certain amendments to certain senior secured
superpriority debtor-in-possession credit agreement, dated as of
April 26, 2016 - SEC filing
* DIP amendment modifies certain provisions in dip credit
agreement relating to some milestones relating to co's
restructuring efforts
* DIP amendment modifies certain provisions in dip credit
agreement relating to intercompany loans and restricted payments
* DIP amendment also modifies certain provisions relating to
asset sales
* In connection with DIP amendment, requisite dip lenders
also approved an updated 13-week budget
* Also finalized certain amendments to indenture, dated jan
11, 2016 for existing outstanding 5% guaranteed convertible
senior secured notes due 2018
