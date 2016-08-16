Aug 16 Dynacor Gold Mines Inc

* Dynacor-Ore purchases and gold production increase

* In July 2016, gold production reached 6,995 ounces which is 2056 ounces more than 4,939 ounces produced in July 2015

* During past few months, Dynacor "boosted" ore purchasing efforts in Southern Peru