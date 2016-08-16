Aug 16 Napatech A/S :

* Q2 revenue 46.6 million Danish crowns ($7.03 million), up 9 percent

* Q2 EBITDA 3.2 million crowns versus 2.3 million crowns year ago

* Sees revenue growth of 15 percent to 20 pervcent in 2016

* Sees Pandion contribution around 10 percent of the overall 2016 revenue

* Updates its guidance for 2016

* Sees EBITDA margin around 20 percent in 2016