BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
Aug 16 Russia's X5 Retail Group says:
* Dmitry Gimmelberg appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from Aug. 17;
* Prior to joining X5, Gimmelberg served as Deputy Chief Executive for Strategic Development at Locomotive Technologies (part of TransMashHolding Group);
* Maksym Gatsuts appointed as Chief Executive of the Karusel format, with effect from Aug. 22. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.