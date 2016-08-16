Aug 16 Alejasamochodowa.pl SA :

* Between Aug. 1 and Aug 15 signed 17 deals with companies from Ukraine and Belarus for delivery of car parts

* Estimated profit on deals with companies from Ukraine and Belarus at 190,000 zlotys ($50,07) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7941 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)