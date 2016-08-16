BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
Aug 16 Euro-tax.Pl SA :
* H1 revenue 6.5 million zlotys ($1.7 million) versus 5.4 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit 1.2 million zlotys versus 837,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7915 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.