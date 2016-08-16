BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 Northern Oil And Gas Inc
* Wells notice stated that staff has made preliminary determination to recommend sec institute enforcement action against Reger
* Reger notified company that he had received a "wells notice" from staff of sec on august 11, 2016
* "company has never owned any interest in Dakota plains" - sec filing
* Co does not believe that it, or any conduct by co, is focus of investigation by governmental agency in relation to dakota plains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.