Aug 16 Brookfield Property Partners Lp

* Brookfield Property Partners renews normal course issuer bid

* Intention to renew its prior normal course issuer bid for a further one-year period

* During 12 month period commencing Aug. 18, 2016 and ending Aug. 17, 2017, company may purchase up to 13.1 million LP units