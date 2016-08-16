BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 Wolverine World Wide Inc
* Intends to offer $250 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 - sec filing
* Approved a new, four year share repurchase program authorizing up to $300 million in share repurchases
* Intends to use net proceeds, borrowings under credit facility to fund redemption of outstanding 6.125 pct senior notes due 2020
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.