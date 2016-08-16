Aug 16 Wolverine World Wide Inc

* Intends to offer $250 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 - sec filing

* Approved a new, four year share repurchase program authorizing up to $300 million in share repurchases

* Intends to use net proceeds, borrowings under credit facility to fund redemption of outstanding 6.125 pct senior notes due 2020