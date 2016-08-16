Aug 16 Global Cosmed SA :

* Blackwire Ventures Sp. z o.o. has its stake in Global Cosmed decreased to 27.84 percent from 32.56 percent, following the company's capital increase

* The number of shares owned by Blackwire Ventures in the company has not changed and amounts to 24.0 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)