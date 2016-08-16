BRIEF-SSM holding Q1 oper profit SEK 21.2 million
* Q1 NET SALES INCREASED TO SEK 136.4 MILLION (SEK 72.9 MILLION YEAR AGO)
Aug 16 Santam Ltd :
* H1 HEPS is expected to be between 612-656 CPS (2015: 887 CPS)
* Says H1 EPS is expected to be between 600-644 cents per share (CPS) (2015: 870 CPS)
* Says foreign currency exchange losses had a negative impact on investment returns following relative strengthening of rand
* H1 net underwriting margin is however still expected to be within long term target range of 4-8 pct
* Underwriting results were negatively influenced by few large corporate property claims and decline in crop business profits from high levels of 2015
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAD AGREED TO ISSUE UNDER ITS EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAM AND FOLLOWING A BOOKBUILDING PROCESS, UNSUBORDINATED ORDINARY BONDS FOR 600 MILLION EUROS