Aug 16 MTN Group Ltd :

* Have received a memorandum of demands from Communications Workers Union (CWU)

* Scheduled meeting follows MTN SA's announcement that it will be outsourcing some of its call centre facilities

* Can confirm that its management will be meeting with leadership of CWU on Tuesday, Aug.23 2016

"We will continue to have discussions in good faith with integrity and transparency with CWU in a bid to reach an amicable resolution"