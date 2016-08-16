BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
Aug 16 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :
* Under terms of agreement, Osisko mining may earn 50% of Osisko royalties' interest following expenditures totaling $19.2 million
* Osisko Gold Royalties streamlines operations
* Under terms Osisko Mining may earn 100% of its royalties' interest upon completing total investment of $32 million over 7 year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.