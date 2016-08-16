BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 Rennova Health Inc :
* Co's independent registered public accounting firm requires additional time to review co's consolidated financial statements
* Files for non timely 10-Q
* Expects to file its form 10-Q on or prior to August 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2bkeKbZ] Further company coverage:
