BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 (Reuters) -
* Coty executive - Now about 85% on way through global efficiency program, recognized about $230 million in savings through end of fiscal 2016 - conf call
* Coty executive - Remain on track to recognize targeted $270 million in savings through fiscal 2017 - conf call
* Coty executive - Co planning to divest all discontinued 6% to 8% of combined co's portfolio net revenues, timing still being determined - conf call Further company coverage:
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.