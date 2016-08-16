BRIEF-Aevis Victoria announces integration of Clinique des Tilleuls in Swiss Medical Network
* INTEGRATION OF CLINIQUE DES TILLEULS IN SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK
Aug 16 Tioma Therapeutics, Inc:
* Tioma Therapeutics announces $86 million series A financing
* Series A financing was co-led by Rivervest Venture Partners, Novo Ventures, Roche Venture fund and S.R. One Limited Source text for Eikon:
* INTEGRATION OF CLINIQUE DES TILLEULS IN SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25