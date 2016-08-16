BRIEF-Gimv FY operating income rises to 271.8 million euros
* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 271.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 266.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 16 Arch Capital Group :
* Plans to use net proceeds from bridge credit to pay cash consideration and fees of acquisition of AIG's mortgage-insurance unit
* Entered into bridge credit agreement with Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Islands branch, as administrative agent and initial lender
* Bridge credit agreement provides for commitments by the lenders thereunder to provide up to $1.375 billion of term loans Source text (bit.ly/2bv12iZ) Further company coverage:
May 18 Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :