BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 Ore Acquisition Partners LP
* Acquired common shares of Rodinia Lithium Inc. As part of transaction with Aberdeen and subsequently disposed of 800,000 common shares
* Acquired ownership of 17,362,811 common shares of Rodinia Lithium Inc at a deemed price per common share of cdn$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.