Aug 16 Sandell Asset Management Corp

* Viavi should pursue sale of service enablement (se) business segment

* "it is our belief that company would benefit from having additional members on board of directors"

* "believe that there may be substantial private equity interest" in Viavi

* Released a letter to Oleg Khaykin, ceo and president of Viavi solutions

* Believe viavi should allocate "meaningful amount" of funds towards accelerated share repurchase program

* Take-Private deal may be one path to consider for Viavi; alternatives involving equity sponsor should also be considered