BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat Q1 2017 oper profit 0.9 million
* Q1 2017 SALES EUR 2.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 16 Sandell Asset Management Corp
* Viavi should pursue sale of service enablement (se) business segment
* "it is our belief that company would benefit from having additional members on board of directors"
* "believe that there may be substantial private equity interest" in Viavi
* Released a letter to Oleg Khaykin, ceo and president of Viavi solutions
* Believe viavi should allocate "meaningful amount" of funds towards accelerated share repurchase program
* Take-Private deal may be one path to consider for Viavi; alternatives involving equity sponsor should also be considered Source text for Eikon:
* Q1 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS EUR 918,000 VERSUS PROFIT EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO