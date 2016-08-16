BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat Q1 2017 oper profit 0.9 million
* Q1 2017 SALES EUR 2.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 16 Gladstone Land Corp :
* Gladstone Land announces agreement for acquisition of farm in Colorado
* Potential transaction also includes a lease agreement with an initial term running through 2020
* Deal for total consideration of approximately $6.5 million
* Deal for about $4.9 million in cash and 125,677 common units of lp interest in company's operating partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 2017 SALES EUR 2.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS EUR 918,000 VERSUS PROFIT EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO