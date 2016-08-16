BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
Aug 16 Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica AS :
* H1 net turnover 520,325 euros ($585,729.85) versus 441,184 euros year ago
* H1 net loss 5,677 euros versus loss 7,909 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2aXxL4D Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.