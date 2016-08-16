BRIEF-Chengzhi Shareholding to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Aug 16 Biogened SA :
* Q2 revenue 8.4 million zlotys ($2.2 million) versus 7.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q2 net profit 290,829 zlotys versus 424,995 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7842 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY 17 non-pharma revenues in US are expected to grow by 15-25% year on year