BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 Chiasma Inc :
* Chiasma announces workforce reduction
* Continues to enroll patients in its mpowered phase 3 trial
* Further reducing its workforce by approximately 44%
* Will incur aggregate charges related to headcount reduction of about $0.8 million to $1.0 million for one-time severance and related costs in Q3
* Company expects to realize more than $7.0 million in annualized payroll and related expense savings as a result of restructuring actions
* Chiasma Inc says expects to realize more than $7.0 million in annualized payroll and related expense savings as a result of these combined actions
* Charges related to headcount reduction expected to result in cash expenditures that will be substantially complete by end of Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.