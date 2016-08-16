Aug 16 Diebold Inc :

* Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA intends to enter into a domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement as controlling entity with Wincor Nixdorf AG as controlled entity

* Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA currently holds 22,876,760 Wincor Nixdorf shares, corresponding to a total stake of 76.7 percent of all outstanding shares in Wincor Nixdorf AG