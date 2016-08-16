BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 GlycoMimetics Inc
* Announces publication of preclinical data showing drug candidate GMI-1271 reduces inflammatory responses after heart attack
* Says research shows effectiveness in stabilizing atherosclerotic plaques, reducing risk of further injury due to reduced blood flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.