UPDATE 2-Second US buyout firm bids for Australia's Fairfax Media
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
Aug 16 (Reuters) -
* Green Partners 2, LLC Says It Has Sold $2.4 Mln In Equity Financing
* Discloses in form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $2.4 million Source - (bit.ly/2bv7Wod)
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
* Capex rises 0.2 pct Q1 vs f'cast -0.4 pct (Adds detail, background)